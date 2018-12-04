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5G is killing birds. What is it doing to us?
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236 views • December 04, 2018
f you want to reduce your local bird population then there seems to be a simple solution – set up a 5G tower and watch them fall to the ground. This is what happened at a 5G site in Holland recently.
The location was the Hoefkade in the Hague and the 5G mast was set up to test for any damage to nearby equipment. As soon as the transmitter was fired up birds fell dead from the trees.....
Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/5g-is-killing-birds/
The location was the Hoefkade in the Hague and the 5G mast was set up to test for any damage to nearby equipment. As soon as the transmitter was fired up birds fell dead from the trees.....
Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/5g-is-killing-birds/
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