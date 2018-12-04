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Make Canada Great Again
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12 views • December 04, 2018
CAPITALIST’S IDEAS TO HELP CANADIANS
“Canadian governments need to better represent Canadian citizens to provide a free market place with low taxes, small government and big opportunities. There are many ways for Canadians to have money freedom and personal freedom but politicians just don’t seem to get that their job is to work for Canadians so that they can pay less and have more.”
https://rightedition.com/2018/11/17/news-release-november-16-2018-kelowna-bc/
“Canadian governments need to better represent Canadian citizens to provide a free market place with low taxes, small government and big opportunities. There are many ways for Canadians to have money freedom and personal freedom but politicians just don’t seem to get that their job is to work for Canadians so that they can pay less and have more.”
https://rightedition.com/2018/11/17/news-release-november-16-2018-kelowna-bc/
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