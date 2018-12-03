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Jerome Corsi and Roger Stone Refuse to Testify Against President Trump on Alex Jones InfoWars
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40 views • December 03, 2018
Join Alex Jones and Roger Stone as they go over the Robert Mueller investigation and Jerome Corsi. Jerome Corsi refuses to lie and make stuff up about President Trump and Roger Stone. Alex Jones encourages President Trump to have weekly fireside chats so he can speak to the people directly. Roger Stone talks about the Podestas,Russian collusion in the HIllary Clinton campaign, problems with the Clinton Foundation, and Uranium 1.
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