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Alex Jones Defiles The Globalists' Messiah, Robert Mueller
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2672 views • December 03, 2018
Robert Mueller has been elevated by the left to the status of deity. Globalists have pulled out all the stops as they attempt to smear patriots and Trump supporters as traitors. Alex reveals the true spirit behind this anti-American agenda.
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