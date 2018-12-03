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Public Protest against 5G technology installation and its health risks
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273 views • December 03, 2018
5G technology has been rapidly advancing in 2018. People are concerned. What are the potential side effects? It is yet unknown so the public are demanding that their local officials take a long, hard look at potential health issues with this new 5G wireless communication network.
What is 5G?
Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/public-protest-against-5g-technology/
What is 5G?
Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/public-protest-against-5g-technology/
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