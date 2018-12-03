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Energy Robbers - Christmas
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53 views • December 03, 2018
Christmas is an energy sink hole. And the aftermath can last for weeks – if you’re not careful. Christmas means many things to different people. There are the Christians who celebrate the birth of Christ. And then there are those for whom it is a holiday time – and they shop, food binge and get overwhelmed by it all.
Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/energy-robbers-christmas/
Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/energy-robbers-christmas/
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