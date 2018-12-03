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Witness To George H.W. Bush Crimes Speaks Out
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6839 views • December 03, 2018
Carlos in Canada calls in to describe associates of George H. W. Bush around the time of the Kennedy assassination in 1963. Alex takes your calls and breaks down the corruption that the globalists have exploited for decades.
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