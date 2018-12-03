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American Cities Blocking 5G Installation thanks to Aware and Concerned Residents
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732 views • December 03, 2018
If you have been reading our blogs you will have read plenty of scary stuff about 5G and EMF in general. This is the bad news that needs to get out there to wake people up to the inherent hazards associated with this technology.
Well it is time for some good news! People who are awake and educated on the subject are banding together and blocking the roll-out of 5G in their towns.
Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/stopping-5g/
Well it is time for some good news! People who are awake and educated on the subject are banding together and blocking the roll-out of 5G in their towns.
Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/stopping-5g/
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