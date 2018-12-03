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What questions should I ask when booking a holiday - how much EMF exposure will I get?
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28 views • December 03, 2018
Booking a holiday is exciting. That’s a no-brainer statement. Usually we do our research because the brochures only tell us so much about our dream destination. Mr Google makes it so easy now-a-days, people happily post about their experiences, good and bad. Google maps even show us where our accommodation actually sits on the land, and how near it may be to the sea.
Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/what-questions-should-i-ask-when-booking-a-holiday/
Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/what-questions-should-i-ask-when-booking-a-holiday/
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