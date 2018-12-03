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How to cope with stress - Losing energy via technology
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49 views • December 03, 2018
Being with people is often stressful. Why? Because they use us as an energy source, topping up their energy with ours. Being energetic beings, as quantum physics has proved to us, we now know that we run on energy. But don’t fool yourself in thinking that you need to be physically with someone for them to leach your energy and stress you out.
Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/how-to-cope-with-stress-losing-energy-via-technology/
Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/how-to-cope-with-stress-losing-energy-via-technology/
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