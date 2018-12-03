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Behold! The Chinese Century Is In The Crosshairs
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567 views • December 03, 2018
President Trump put the case forward that the United States is at an unfair industrial advantage globally. Trump recently took the future of American jobs to the G10 globalist confab in Argentina. The tense air, thick as thieves could not drown out a rising battle cry declaring that their elitist game of global dominance is coming to an end.
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