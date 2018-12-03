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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) MONDAY 12/03/18 INFOWARS
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67 views • December 03, 2018
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY FROM FEMA REGION 6:
THE DAMAGING WORKS OF GLOBALIST GEORGE HERBERT WALKER BUSH
MUELLER WITHHELD ‘DETAILS THAT WOULD EXONERATE THE PRESIDENT’ OF HAVING KREMLIN BACKCHANNEL
MACRON THREATENS TO DECLARE MARTIAL LAW IN FRANCE AS NATIONALISTS RIOT
EVEN THE NYTIMES THINKS ITS ‘CURTAINS FOR THE CLINTONS’
TIJUANA MAYOR CALLS FOR ARREST OF CARAVAN ORGANIZERS
GUESTS:
Roger Stone
Stewart Rhodes
Larry Klayman
4TH HR HOST: Owen Benjamin
THE DAMAGING WORKS OF GLOBALIST GEORGE HERBERT WALKER BUSH
MUELLER WITHHELD ‘DETAILS THAT WOULD EXONERATE THE PRESIDENT’ OF HAVING KREMLIN BACKCHANNEL
MACRON THREATENS TO DECLARE MARTIAL LAW IN FRANCE AS NATIONALISTS RIOT
EVEN THE NYTIMES THINKS ITS ‘CURTAINS FOR THE CLINTONS’
TIJUANA MAYOR CALLS FOR ARREST OF CARAVAN ORGANIZERS
GUESTS:
Roger Stone
Stewart Rhodes
Larry Klayman
4TH HR HOST: Owen Benjamin
Keywords
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