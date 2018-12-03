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Meet The Lawyer Who Filed Criminal Charges Against Robert Mueller
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2606 views • December 03, 2018
Larry Klayman has stepped up to defend Jerome Corsi and has now filed a complaint with the DOJ against Robert Mueller. Larry joins Alex to discuss the agenda of the globalists to coerce people to lie about President Trump.
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