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Military Tribunals To Begin In January
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392 views • December 03, 2018
Military Tribunals for Deep State traitors attempting to overthrow the Trump administration and those involved in child trafficking will begin in January. A secret meeting in Columbia, South Carolina has set plans in motion for what will finally be justice served to those who harm children and try to destroy our Republic, while former President George H.W. Bush was quietly executed for his crimes in a plea deal. David Zublick unseals the truth in this special report!
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