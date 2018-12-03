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Christ is Divisive
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Christ Himself admits that He came to bring division, and therefore He is divisive! Preaching Christ does not bring all men together, because the person of Christ will separate families, friends, communities, and even churches.
Pastor Nickie D. Pinson,348 CR 475, Sulphur Springs, Texas 75482
www.recoveringthechurch.org
Pastor Nickie D. Pinson,348 CR 475, Sulphur Springs, Texas 75482
www.recoveringthechurch.org
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