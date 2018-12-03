© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor Romero Starting Weekly Livestream Every Monday at 2PM CST!
Follow
0
Share
Report
3 views • December 03, 2018
Pastor Donnie Romero of Stedfast Baptist Church in Fort Worth, TX will be starting a weekly livestream every Monday at 2PM CST to talk about his sermons from the past week and other topics. The first livestream starts today!
Original video: http://bit.ly/2UcCjpp
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
Original video: http://bit.ly/2UcCjpp
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
Keywords
texasfort worthking james biblehard preachingking james versionsteven andersonbaptist preachingindependent baptistindependent fundamental baptistkjv onlynew ifb churchnew ifb preachingpastor andersonpastor anderson exposedpastor steven andersonpastor steven anderson exposedsanderson1611steven anderson exposedthe new ifbthe new ifb movementchristian discussiondonnie romeropastor donnie romero
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.