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Full Show: Bush Legacy, French Revolt, Clinton RICO Foundation, And Twitter Censorship
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88 views • December 03, 2018
George H.W. Bush passes away and David Knight brings you his accomplishments while he was in office, but as well speaks on the NWO he always talked about. Charles Ortel joins to talk about the Clinton Foundation and Matt Bracken is taken off Twitter, he tells you why...
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