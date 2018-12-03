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Nationalists Storm To Power In Spain As Globalist Macron Fights For His Life
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Nationalists worldwide are gaining power as the globalist agenda is being exposed. Now riots in France have turned violent as Macron is losing support for his open borders policies. Alex breaks down the victories right around the corner for patriots that never give up.
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