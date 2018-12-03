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White House Christmas Tree Delivery 2018 with President Trump and Melania Trump
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61 views • December 03, 2018
White House - Watch as President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump receive the White House Christmas tree for 2018. The 19 1/2 foot tall Fraser fir was delivered by farmer Larry Smith from the Mountain Top Fraser Fir Farm.
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