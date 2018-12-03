© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Creating "Gun Rights Sanctuary" Cities and States: Good Morning Liberty 12-03-18
Follow
0
Share
Report
646 views • December 03, 2018
With legislation pending to protect the right to keep and bear arms from federal infringement pending in Texas, and passed in a number of Oregon Counties, Michael Boldin compares them to what has worked elsewhere and where things need to go for liberty.
SHOW LINKS:
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/goodmorningliberty/
SHOW LINKS:
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/goodmorningliberty/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.