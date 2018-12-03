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Microchipping Employees is a No-good, Horrible and Terrible Idea
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22 views • December 03, 2018
A Wisconsin company made it possible for their workers to throw away their employee ID cards, forget all their passwords, make copies and get food from a vending machine in a surprisingly convenient way. The magic solution? A small medical procedure actually – employees were given a choice to receive a tiny microchip under their skin. Its called “microchipping” and its a no-good, horrible and terrible idea. I explain why, in detail, in this episode. Get a transcript at JimStroud.com
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