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Microchipping Employees is a No-good, Horrible and Terrible Idea
The Jim Stroud Show
The Jim Stroud Show
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22 views • December 03, 2018
A Wisconsin company made it possible for their workers to throw away their employee ID cards, forget all their passwords, make copies and get food from a vending machine in a surprisingly convenient way. The magic solution? A small medical procedure actually – employees were given a choice to receive a tiny microchip under their skin. Its called “microchipping” and its a no-good, horrible and terrible idea. I explain why, in detail, in this episode. Get a transcript at JimStroud.com
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tech trendsemployee privacylabor trendsmicrochipping employees
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy