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What Sinkhole States Don't Want You to Know
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24 views • December 03, 2018
US states have amassed at least $1.5 trillion in unfunded liabilities in 2017, even though 49 of them have some form of balanced-budget restriction. Bill Bergman, director of research with Truth in Accounting, attempts to answer this puzzle.
Show notes: http://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/what-sinkhole-states-dont-want-you-to-know/
Show notes: http://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/what-sinkhole-states-dont-want-you-to-know/
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