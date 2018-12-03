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Nevada Copper Mine Worth 40-Year Wait
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11 views • December 03, 2018
The United States is getting ready to build its first copper mine in a decade: Pumpkin Hollow in Yerington, Nevada.
Tumbling prices and red tape have stalled copper investments for years, but new gains in supply efficiency are attracting large-scale investments again, says Frik Els, editor of Mining.com.
Source: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/nevada-copper-mine-worth-40-year-wait/
Tumbling prices and red tape have stalled copper investments for years, but new gains in supply efficiency are attracting large-scale investments again, says Frik Els, editor of Mining.com.
Source: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/nevada-copper-mine-worth-40-year-wait/
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