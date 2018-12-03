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Guerrillas Within Their Midst Official Music Video by Visions of the Night
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6 views • December 03, 2018
War footage of Iraq & Afghanistan w/ concert footage of Tokyo & Osaka & green screen fuckery added.
Album: 'Guerrillas Within Their Midst' by V.o.t.N.
Pic:Sgt.Brian Kester
Clips via BottledVideo.com
Except for HDR Sunrise Timelapse: StockFootageForFree.com,Final Sunset: Johann Mynhardt & in-vehicle footage donated by anonymous
Opening Desert pic by Andrew® used under the Creative Commons License 2.0
Fence & mid ground backdrop in green screen portions: DetonationFilms.com
All used by permission
Album: 'Guerrillas Within Their Midst' by V.o.t.N.
Pic:Sgt.Brian Kester
Clips via BottledVideo.com
Except for HDR Sunrise Timelapse: StockFootageForFree.com,Final Sunset: Johann Mynhardt & in-vehicle footage donated by anonymous
Opening Desert pic by Andrew® used under the Creative Commons License 2.0
Fence & mid ground backdrop in green screen portions: DetonationFilms.com
All used by permission
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