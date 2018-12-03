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Sleep Paralysis Truth & Spiritual Targets - Spiritual Warfare
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415 views • December 03, 2018
Sleep Paralysis Truth & Spiritual Targets - Spiritual Warfare
Dan Bidondi of TruthRadioShow.com interviews two individuals who have been victims of sleep paralysis and one of them a huge occult target.
Sleep paralysis, the so-called medical "experts" state it is just a chemical reaction that causes this and what you see is not real and just an illusion even though millions see the same thing. We reveal the truth how this IS a spiritual and demonic attack.
Dan Bidondi of TruthRadioShow.com interviews two individuals who have been victims of sleep paralysis and one of them a huge occult target.
Sleep paralysis, the so-called medical "experts" state it is just a chemical reaction that causes this and what you see is not real and just an illusion even though millions see the same thing. We reveal the truth how this IS a spiritual and demonic attack.
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