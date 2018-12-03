© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dan Bongino - Obama, Mueller and the Biggest Scam in American History
Follow
0
Share
Report
382 views • December 03, 2018
Dan Bongino, former secret Service agent and author of Spygate, speaks at the David Horowitz Freedom Center Restoration Weekend 2018
Archiving in case it gets too much butthurt on YouTube
https://www.reddit.com/r/The_Donald/comments/7myl1g/breakthru_steele_dossier_began_with_april_17_2007/
Archiving in case it gets too much butthurt on YouTube
https://www.reddit.com/r/The_Donald/comments/7myl1g/breakthru_steele_dossier_began_with_april_17_2007/
Keywords
irancnnchildrenfatherfbicollusionrod rosensteindan bonginodojjohn brennanstate departmentrobert muellernsaevidencespygateelection 2016scamwatergatechristopher steeledossierhillary diane rodham clintonpantsuitwarpigthe yaksamantha powerdonald john trumprussiarussiarussiamichael cohenfisa warranturanium oneinfiltrationfederal governmentcourtsprosecutormarylandwhite supremacistsandrew weissmaninformanttrump towersusan ricesally yatesresignationsbill priestapenronhandcuffslegislativemike rogers10x caseapril 17 2007bob hannigancleanup on aisle fourghcqglen simpsonjohn carlinkathyrn rummlermary jacobyoibama administrationplan aplan bwhite powerwiretaps
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.