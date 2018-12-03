© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dan Bongino - A Public Talk About The Desperate Corrupt Swamp From 2016 to Present
Follow
0
Share
Report
18 views • December 03, 2018
Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino tells it like it is. He gives plenty of information from his new book which connects the dots on the illegitimate FISA warrant, spying on Trump in his Trump Tower apartment, the invention of the "Russian Collusion" story, and the players involved in the treasonous Uranium One deal.
More of Dan's insights are on The Dan Bongino Show - CRTV.
More of Dan's insights are on The Dan Bongino Show - CRTV.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.