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Does Reiki have any scientific basis
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176 views • December 03, 2018
The answer is - it depends. If you ask a lot of “scientifically-minded” people they will tell you no. This is mostly because they are still relating to Newtonian physics - relating to lumps of things interacting with other lumps and is pretty limited at explaining the world we live in.
Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/does-reiki-have-any-scientific-basis/
Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/does-reiki-have-any-scientific-basis/
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