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FBI RAIDS THE HOME OF CLINTON FOUNDATION WHISTLE BLOWER!!!
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43 views • December 03, 2018
FBI agents spent six hours raiding the home of Department of Justice whistleblower Dennis Nathan Cain on Nov. 19th. According to Cain's lawyer, he was in possession of documents pertaining to the Clinton Foundation and Uranium One. He had handed them over to the DOJ’s inspector general and both the House and Senate Intelligence committees, The Daily Caller News Foundation reported.
C 2018 FOX NEWS.
For educational/commentary purpose only.
Info Sense is a non-monetized channel.
C 2018 FOX NEWS.
For educational/commentary purpose only.
Info Sense is a non-monetized channel.
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