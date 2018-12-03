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Israel's Got A Kill Switch | No One Is Safe
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95 views • December 03, 2018
No matter what Netanyahu and his crew do, they keep on keeping on. Why? How?
Israel is a cyber technology juggernaut.
They wrote alot of the code for Windows 10
https://www.timesofisrael.com/bill-gates-israeli-tech-changing-the-world/
https://www.israel21c.org/microsofts-bill-gates-israel-is-a-vital-resource-for-us/
Israel was heavily involved in setting up the CDMA, 3G and $g networks. And now...5G.
They put all the backdoors in Intel CPU's.
Israel is running...everything.
Israel is a cyber technology juggernaut.
They wrote alot of the code for Windows 10
https://www.timesofisrael.com/bill-gates-israeli-tech-changing-the-world/
https://www.israel21c.org/microsofts-bill-gates-israel-is-a-vital-resource-for-us/
Israel was heavily involved in setting up the CDMA, 3G and $g networks. And now...5G.
They put all the backdoors in Intel CPU's.
Israel is running...everything.
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