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The Human Condition and Who We Are Becoming ~ Part 2 ~ 11/30/18
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7 views • December 03, 2018
Marie Mohler and Earthkeeper Selina Mu continue the conversation in WSSF's "Ancient Voices for the New Earth" podcast series, sharing about the New Earth, the Heart-Mind Connection, the Human Condition, Expanding and Expressing More of Who We Are Becoming, and Connecting with the Earth Mother and All of Creation. This conversation highlights how vital our Heart Connection is in manifesting and guiding our lives and life experiences.
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