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Macron Says Let Them Eat Tax And Paris Ignites
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185 views • December 03, 2018
The mainstream media would have us look the other way and believe that the 245 French people killed since the Charlie Hebdo attack, the unyielding sexual assaults by refugees, and the Islamification of France aren't part and parcel to the yellow vest's outrage. But we all know this isn't just about taxes. The people have had enough.
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