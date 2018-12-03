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BEFORE WE KNEW - BIBLICAL SCIENCE & Some Facts | WatchmanReview
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7 views • December 03, 2018
The Bible is full of science given to the Hebrews thousands of years before we discovered them ourselves. From the shape of earth to ocean currents and medical procedures, the Bible already had the answers for us. Even future events were disclosed, events that have since shaped our world - and are about to change our world. Take a glimpse and discover new truths for yourself.
'EVIDENCE of GOD' https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lmEhC4YAy_Q
'EVIDENCE of GOD' https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lmEhC4YAy_Q
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