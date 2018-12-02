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🔴 The World Got Loomered! A Red Pill News Rant ep. 2
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21 views • December 02, 2018
An epic rant addressing toughs who have a problem with what Laura Loomer did at the Twitter headquarters. I also rant about Bette Midler and her Hollywood echo-chamber Tweet, and ask why the caravan of migrants want to immigrate to a country that "they" say is run by Hitler and his Nazis....
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Please Make me Feel Good And Share and Subscribe-
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/i...
https://twitter.com/DeplorableTodd
https://twitter.com/INFOwarsArmyPod
https://soundcloud.com/infowarsarmy
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