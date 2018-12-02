© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NY Senate Bill: Hand Over Social Media Passwords And Search Engine History Before You Can Buy A Gun
Follow
0
Share
Report
479 views • December 02, 2018
Harrison Smith reports from the Brooklyn office of NY State Senator Kevin S. Parker, who has recently put forward a bill that would require anyone who wants to buy a handgun to submit to a review of their social media and search engine history for the past three years.
Article: https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/nov/25/kevin-parker-bill-would-require-social-media-searc/
***Download The Official Infowars Free App
https://www.infowars.com/app/
http://www.infowarsapk.com/
Article: https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/nov/25/kevin-parker-bill-would-require-social-media-searc/
***Download The Official Infowars Free App
https://www.infowars.com/app/
http://www.infowarsapk.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.