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George H W Bush was he Born Again?
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35 views • December 02, 2018
George H.W. Bush was an Episcopalian which is a Spin Off of Roman Catholicism. Bush pushed for a New World Order which is a plan with Lucifer as the head. Bush was also a Member of the Skull and Bones which performed Satanic Rituals. He also attended the perverted Bohemian Grove in the Sodomy State of California.
Find out more about the Episcopal Church and George Bush here. http://www.governmentpropaganda.net/george-h-w-bush-will-not-see-his-new-world-order-this-side-of-eternity/
Find out more about the Episcopal Church and George Bush here. http://www.governmentpropaganda.net/george-h-w-bush-will-not-see-his-new-world-order-this-side-of-eternity/
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