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First-Time Author Reveals Inspiration for Telling Her Story
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8 views • December 02, 2018
Every one of us is born with a dream of what we can be. Think of it like a vision, a calling or a gifting. But as we grow up, we often get distracted from this dream. Robyn Moss has just achieved one of her dreams ─ writing a novel, ‘Cherry Pie’; and we can all benefit from the truths she shares.
Guest: Robyn Moss, author of 'Cherry Pie'
Visit http://WaitTilYouHearThis.com
Guest: Robyn Moss, author of 'Cherry Pie'
Visit http://WaitTilYouHearThis.com
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