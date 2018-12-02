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The Life That Came Forth From God
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4 views • December 02, 2018
12/02/18-Teaching-(Sunday School)
The Second Person of the Trinity, Incarnated, Became the God-Man; He Ascended Back to Heaven and Will be Forever the God-Man. He Restored Fellowship Between Man and the Father. Bible: Luke 2:1-7
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
The Second Person of the Trinity, Incarnated, Became the God-Man; He Ascended Back to Heaven and Will be Forever the God-Man. He Restored Fellowship Between Man and the Father. Bible: Luke 2:1-7
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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