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Global Alert News - #173 - Dane Wigington
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24 views • December 02, 2018
Dane covers the manganese particulates and it's brain effects known and published as far back as the 1800's. This broadcast also shines light on the environmental defense groups who are receiving lots of money from governments and corporations to NOT focus on the major environmental problems which are threatening all life on this planet.
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