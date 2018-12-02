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WAR - USA Presidents and Psychopaths a Genocidal Crime Cartel
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38 views • December 02, 2018
WAR - USA Presidents and Psychopaths a Genocidal Crime Cartel
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
related video - https://www.brighteon.com/5974112872001
NWO - George Bush Sr IRAQ WAR Incubator Baby Death Lies and Liars
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
related video - https://www.brighteon.com/5974112872001
NWO - George Bush Sr IRAQ WAR Incubator Baby Death Lies and Liars
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