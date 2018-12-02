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Monika Schaefer - One Month Out of the Speech Prison
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21 views • December 02, 2018
In this interview, Monika Schaefer speaks of her experience and the ongoing crackdown on the free speech of truth world-wide. She also tells us of how the judge tried to allow only "selected" evidence which would benefit only the government point of view and goal. And...the victory she and Alfred won in the judge finally having to present the full information in open court.
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