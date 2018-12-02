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Flat Earth Eric Dubay and The Sage of Quay
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186 views • December 02, 2018
Tonight my very special guest is Eric Dubay. Eric is one of the leading voices behind the revival of the Flat Earth theory. He currently lives in Thailand where he teaches Yoga and Wing Chun which is the traditional Chinese martial art of self defense. Eric has also written a number of books one of which is The Flat Earth Conspiracy where Eric explains how the world has been systematically brainwashed and indoctrinated for centuries into believing the greatest lie of all time – that the...
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