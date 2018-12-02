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Vietnam - Americas Betrayal And Treason - Ralph Epperson (2010)
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136 views • December 02, 2018
The War in Vietnam officially ended in 1973, but few Americans know why it was fought.
Why did the American government plan the war in 1943?
Why did the American government supply Russia with the 20th Century technology to wage the war, when they knew that they in turn were sending it to North Vietnam to kill Americans?
Why couldn't the American generals and admirals win the war when they wanted to?
What role do DRUGS, especially heroin, play in the reasons America fought the war?
Why did the American government plan the war in 1943?
Why did the American government supply Russia with the 20th Century technology to wage the war, when they knew that they in turn were sending it to North Vietnam to kill Americans?
Why couldn't the American generals and admirals win the war when they wanted to?
What role do DRUGS, especially heroin, play in the reasons America fought the war?
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