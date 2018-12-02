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17 Qanon Drops! Bush 41 Dies - B2T Show Dec 1
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107 views • December 02, 2018
Q has 17 drops (Q = 17th letter of alphabet) on Friday night/Saturday morning. 3 huge ones around Mueller being investigated for Uranium One, 8 Deep State operatives in China hotel, and George Bush affiliation with Hitler! Neon Revolt gives his awesome analysis and then we review a Mark Taylor prophesy on what it means when 1 of Presidents of the Evil Crew of 32 dies. Then we pray and discuss.
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