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True Story: Melody's Loss - Abortion Has Two Victims
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226 views • December 02, 2018
As a 15 year old girl Melody faced an unplanned pregnancy. Years later, Melody discusses this life altering event.
A choice is not really a choice if only one option is given. Is a choice free if one thing is recommended by doctors and other experts without other possibilities being offered?
Women are told that abortion is simply the removal of tissue, that they can reject their maternal self…abort their children -- without consequence. Melody openly discusses the painful reality.
www.chp.ca
A choice is not really a choice if only one option is given. Is a choice free if one thing is recommended by doctors and other experts without other possibilities being offered?
Women are told that abortion is simply the removal of tissue, that they can reject their maternal self…abort their children -- without consequence. Melody openly discusses the painful reality.
www.chp.ca
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