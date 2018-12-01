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Infowars News Blitz EP 293
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On this episode a Chief CBP agent destroys CNN’s peaceful caravan narrative, an Illegal kills a 6th grade teacher in hit and run and Liberals Blast Kevin Hart over Cowboys & Indians themed birthday party.
Keywords
newsalex jonesinfowarspolitical correctnesspolice stateicegovernmentilluminatiprison planettyrannybigmigrant caravanmartial lawtriggeredalternative mediatijuanabirthday partykevin hartblitzworld governancecomedianchief cbpcowboy & indians themed birthday partyimmigration customs enforcementmicro-aggression
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