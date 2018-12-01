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EUHistory ... 2018 ... Where did Tartaria GO? It used to encompass Russia.
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186 views • December 01, 2018
Lithographs from the 18th century and photos from the 19th century show history needs to be recrafted according to evidence that CLASS WARS have dominated history since the Vatican Jesuits organized Islam. https://youtu.be/acRFzipa7VQ ... American history is wrong. https://youtu.be/CxDv0_BQxSk ... European history is wrong. https://youtu.be/eVUIu90W_Xg ... World history is wrong. https://youtu.be/3wO43lQcIVs . . . Ancient history is wrong. https://youtu.be/N-mQrOOnU4I ... Prehistory is wrong.
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