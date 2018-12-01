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Dangerous Violent Left Calling For Murder Of ICE Agents
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12 views • December 01, 2018
"These violent thug leftists. This is who they are ... Look at these pigs at Occupy Wall Street. Human filth. Disgusting germs of human beings. Occupy Wall Street tells migrants to kill ICE agents. Here's instructions how to rip the hearts out of ICE agents provided by these pigs at Occupy Wall Street. These are dangerous people." —Dan Bongino
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