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Socialist Losers Given The Wheel Of The Democratic Party
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477 views • December 01, 2018
It only took 24 hours for the smug Democrats and Mockingbird Media to circle their wagons after the Honduran caravan stormed the border and border patrol responded with non lethal force. 2020 Presidential hopeful Beto O Rourke weighed in, claiming " “It should tell us something about our country that we only respond to this desperate need once she is at our border. " Beto either doesn't do his homework or chooses to ignore the billions in aid, USAID has given to Honduras over the years.
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