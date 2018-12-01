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Mission Trip Testimonies | Full Discussion
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6 views • December 01, 2018
Last night, Ben the Baptist had a discussion with Brother Sean Jolley and Brother Enrique Reyes about the recent mission trips that they participated in.
Original video: http://bit.ly/2AFNVZ8
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www.thenewifb.com
Original video: http://bit.ly/2AFNVZ8
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
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